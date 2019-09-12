The section of the busway and maintenance track will be closed to all buses, cyclists and pedestrians for repair work from 11.59 pm on Friday September 13 until 5am on Monday September 16.

All services will be running as normal and a diversion will be in place for buses and cyclists.

During the closure, both stops at Holywell Ferry will be closed.

The diversion route for cyclists will be via route 24 Fenstanton and Swavesey.