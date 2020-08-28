Now a councillor has said she will be working to prevent the gate - between the A1198 and Kisby Avenue - being opened up to general traffic.

The gate was one of the reasons for the 750 home Bearscroft development getting the go-ahead with the aim of encouraging residents of the new estate to use public transport to get into Huntingdon, rather than put more cars on the main road through Godmanchester.

It was also planned to feature a rising bollard which would be triggered by the buses. This was built some years ago, but has never been used and bus firm Whippet Coaches says it has no plans to bring the gate into service.

Gary Forbes-Burns, operational support manager at Whippet Coaches, said the bus gate was dangerous because it left the rear of the bus hanging out into the busy A1198 as drivers negotiated it.

“We would be happy to use it if it went further into the development and if it was safe. As it exists, it is not something which could be utilised,” he said.

Mr Forbes-Burns said that Whippet was introducing new services on Monday which gave Godmanchester buses every half an hour with the X3 going through to Addenbrooke’s and the bio-medical campus and the 478 to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

District councillor Sarah Conboy, said: “I am trying to ensure that the gate would not be opened up to vehicles which would not be an appropriate plan.”

Cllr Conboy said the gate was provided as part of the Bearscroft development, but there had been a number of issues with it, including the provision of a power supply to the bollard. The gate was supposed to cut through a field which had been earmarked for light industry but was now set to be developed for housing.

Mr Forbes-Burns said Whippet served the new housing area but from a different route and that he was looking forward to the introduction of the new services.