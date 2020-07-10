Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. The Highways Agency is currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which they need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. Diversion routes will be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 13 to Friday 17 (five nights)

• A14 eastbound Milton junction 33 exit slip

Vehicles will be diverted to exit the A14 at Histon junction 32, B1049 Bridge Road, Impington Lane, Burgoynes Road, Milton Road and Butt Lane to access Milton or the A10.

• A10 northbound from Milton junction 33

Vehicles will be diverted onto A14 westbound, exit at Histon junction 32, B1049 Bridge Road, Impington Lane, Burgoynes Road, Milton Road and Butt Lane to access Milton or the A10.

Monday 13 to Tuesday 14 (two nights)

• A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Milton junction 33. Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11. Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

• A14 westbound Girton junction 31 entry slip from A1307 Huntingdon Road. Vehicles will be diverted over Dry Drayton overbridge, A1307 westbound to Bar Hill for access to the A14.

Monday 13 (one night)

• A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 25 exit slip. Vehicles will be signposted to exit the A14 at Swavesey junction 24 and use

the A1307 to access the Bar Hill junction.

• A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 25 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted onto the A1307 to Swavesey to access the A14 westbound.

Saturday 18 (one night) 9pm – 8am

• Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-

cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following

us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.