Highways England has warned that delays of at least 30 minutes are expected as the A1 is closed southbound between the A421, Black Cat roundabout and the A603, with delays as far back as the St Neots junction.

The road is currently closed due to a burst water main in the central reservation.

Contractors are in attendance alongside Anglian Water who are working to repair the damaged pipe and clear the water, which has flooded part of the carriageway.

Traffic is currently being diverted, but drivers are being warned to allow extra time for their journey if travelling in that direction as the diversion route is also busy.