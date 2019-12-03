Drivers to be diverted as work on the Huntingdon viaduct due to start (Video)

The new bypass will run between Ellington and Swavesey and is part of a £1.5 billion project to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

From Monday, the A14 between Godmanchester (junction 24) and Spittals (junction 23) will be closed in both directions to allow the work to remove the Huntingdon viaduct to begin this Christmas and build new link roads in Huntingdon town centre.

Signs will be in place to direct non-through traffic such as HGV's acsess to Huntingdon via the Spittals roundabout and A141. Other drivers will be able to access Huntingdon via Godmanchester as they currently do.

This closure will remain in place until all work in Huntingdon is complete and the new roads are tied in to the existing road network.

The upgraded section of the A1 between Alconbury and Buckden opened earlier this year, which means that the western section of the upgraded A14 is now complete.

Work on the rest of the project, between Swavesey and Milton, continues and is on schedule to be completed as planned by December 2020.

For more info visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-huntingdon.