A person has been hit by a train on the Great Northern line between Peterborough and London this morning (Friday).
Great Northern has said that trains may be delayed or cancelled until at least 1pm. Services from Huntingdon and St Neots are affected.
A spokesman for Great Northern said: "A person has been hit by a train between Peterborough and London King's Cross and this is causing disruption to trains between these stations."
Rail users are being urged to take alternative routes and check before they travel.