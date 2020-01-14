Officers have warned road users this morning that the A141 Huntingdon Bypass at the roundabout near the Audi garage on Washingley Road, near Tesco Extra is blocked due to a collision.

Congestion in the area is currently reaching as far back as Ermine Street and, with a rippling affect on the Huntingdon ring road.

Police have said that traffic is moving past the scene, however delays are to be expected so have advised drivers to take an alternative route.

A statement released by Cambridgeshire police said: "Huntingdon Bypass is blocked due to an accident between Tescos roundabout and the Audi Garage."

Cambs Travel News have also tweeted saying: "UPDATE:#A141 westbound between Tesco and Audi roundabouts #Huntingdon; Road BLOCKED due to road traffic collision. Queues of over 2 miles reaching beyond #A1123 roundabout. Emergency services on scene. Please avoid if possible and expect delays."