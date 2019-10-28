There are currently delays on the A428 in both directions between Eaton Socon and Eynebury, with queues of about two miles reaching the A1 and Wintringham.

Drivers have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys and approach the area with caution following a two-vehicle collision, which had left a car "hanging over the bridge" in the area.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: "Police were called at 10.40am to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A428 in St Neots.

"The incident has happened on the bridge over the River Great Ouse. One vehicle which was towing a caravan was hanging over the barrier of the bridge.

"It is unclear if there are any injuries at this stage."