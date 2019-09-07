The roads authority has stated that it will be carrying out "necessary improvement works" on the B645 Kimbolton Road/Crosshall Road bridge above the A1 from Monday September 9, which is expected to last for two weeks.

"The works will include the replacement of joints, kerbs, road markings, studs and improvements to the road surface," said a spokesman for the agency.

"These road improvements are necessary to maintain the strategic road network along the A1. These safety improvements will add benefits such as a better road surface and an improved journey for road users," the agency said in a letter sent out to homes in the area.

The work is planned to start on Monday, September 9 and will last for approximately two weeks and will include two-way traffic lights as well as a 72-hour closure of the B645 Kimbolton Road/B1048 Crosshall Road at Crosshall Bridge, followed by overnight closures on the A1 northbound entry and southbound exit slips between 8pm and 6am on weekdays only.

The letter goes on: "In order to minimise the impact on local communities and road users, we will only divert traffic onto local roads when absolutely necessary. We have consulted closely with the local authority to agree the most appropriate diversion routes.

Road Closures:

The B645 Kimbolton Road/B1048 Crosshall Road at Crosshall Bridge from Tuesday, September 10 at 6am till Friday, September 13 at 6am.

The A1 southbound exit slip from Monday, September 13 between 8pm and 6am.

The A1 southbound exit slip from Monday, September 16 to Thursday, September 19 between 8pm and 6am.

Pedestrian and cycle access across Crosshall bridge will be available for the duration of the works,

For more information about the diversion routes, go to www.highwaysengland.co.uk or you can email: info@highwaysengland.co.uk or call: 0300 123 5000.