More than two thousand people have attended one of the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet consultation events.

In updated plans put on show in June 2019, commuters using the A428 between Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire could save up to an hour and a half on their journeys every week using a new 10-mile dual carriageway linking the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire to the Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire.

Both roundabouts would also be upgraded into, free-flowing junctions and a new junction would be added at Cambridge Road near St Neots.

The project would replace the only remaining section of single carriageway between Milton Keynes and Cambridge and tackle one of the region's most notorious congestion hotspots.

Highways England is currently engaging in eight weeks of consultation events, pop up events and mobile visitor centre visits to villages and towns to gather drivers, business owners and local people views to help shape the plans.

Sandy, St Neots and Cambourne were among the places that have hosted public information events, while the project team has also taken the consultation on the road to towns such as Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge

Highways England A428 programme lead Lee Galloway said: "Over the past seven weeks it has been hugely encouraging to hear from more than two thousand drivers, business owners and local residents who have stopped by at one of our events to express their views on the scheme.

"The current A428 carries twice the traffic it was designed for and cuts through small communities and villages. It can get painfully congested - in fact delays are currently in the top 20 per cent nationwide. Our plans will make a real difference, improving people's journeys, and it's not too late to let us know what you think of them."

People have until midnight on Sunday 28 July 2019 to respond to the consultation, with copies of the consultation booklet and scheme plans available online. Your feedback is extremely important - it will help us identify any themes or consistent concerns allowing us to address them before moving forward with the next phase of the project."

People can respond to the consultation by going online at www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a428. Copies of the consultation booklet are also available at local council offices and libraries.

The consultation closes at 23:59 on Sunday July 28.