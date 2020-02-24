A141 eastbound between New Ellington J21 and Brampton Hut roundabout.

A141 westbound between Brampton Hut roundabout and New Ellington J21.

A14 eastbound Ellington J20 to Brampton Interchange J22

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Histon J32

To contact your A14 sections stakeholder manager, use the email addresses below or A14 the helpline.

John Birchall has now left the project. For all queries in relation to Section 1 & 2: Alconbury to the East Coast Main Line & Section 3: East Coast Main Line to Swavesey, email: A14CambridgeHuntingdon@highwaysengland.co.uk

Section 4 & 5: Swavesey to Milton

John Akester - John.Akester@thea14.com

Section 6: Huntingdon town centre

Liam Heath - liam.heath@thea14.com

A14 helpline 0800 270 0114 - This will be answered by a team member during site hours 8am - 5pm and messages can be left at other times. Further updates as the scheme progresses can be found on the Highways England website.