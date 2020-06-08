A giant machine which lifts out the bridge sections, can clearly be seen in place on the top of the bridge which has been a landmark for more than 40 years and which used to carry thousands of cars a day. Eighteen beams, which formed the structure, are being lifted out individually over the summer, causing the regular closure of Brampton Road and diversions being put in place. The £1.5 billion Highways England project is country’s the biggest roadbuilding scheme. Work started on the 21 mile upgrade in 2016 and it opened on May 5 - well ahead of the original completion date set for the end of the year. A 12-mile Huntingdon bypass opened last December, a year ahead of schedule, but work continues on new road links around Huntingdon.