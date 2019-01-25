M11 southbound between junctions 11 and 12: bridge joint repair works

Work to undertake bridge joint repairs on the M11 southbound between junction 11, Westfield Interchange and junction 12, Haggis Farm Interchange, starts Monday 28 January, lasting five nights, between 8pm to 6am. A full closure of the M11 southbound between junctions 11 and 12 will be in place during these works. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place via the A603, A1198, A505 and A10.

A1 at Wyboston: installation of traffic count monitors and camera

There will be one night closure on Monday 28 January at the junction of the A1 Northbound entry slip with the A428 Westbound slip road from 9pm – 5am, the diversion is south to the Black Cat roundabout. The work is to install a traffic count monitor and camera on the bridge.

A1(M): emergency road surface repairs

Cambridgeshire County Council plan to carry out emergency road surface repairs on the junction 17 roundabout.

The works will begin at 8pm on Friday, January 25 and finish at 8am on Sunday, January 27

These works are Cambridgeshire County Council works and not Highways England works, however the A1(M) is being used as a diversion route. Road users will not be able to travel from east to west across junction 17 due to this closure. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place

A1, Sandy Girtford: landscaping works

Work to undertake vegetation removal and planting on the A1 southbound in both directions, just north of Sandy roundabout, starts Monday, January 28, weekdays only.

Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 January: A single lane closure of the A1 southbound will be in place, just north of Sandy roundabout, between 8pm to 6am.

Wednesday, January 30 – Friday, February 8: Once all night works are complete, we will revert to working on the southbound carriageway of the A1, just north of Sandy roundabout, between 8am to 5pm. No lane closures will be required.

A1, Buckden: landscaping works

Work to remove vegetation and planting on the A1 between Buckden roundabout and High Street/Wolsey Gardens, continues this week. Between Monday January 28 and Thursday, January 31, we will be working on both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the A1 between Buckden roundabout and Wolsey Gardens between 8am to 5pm. No lane closures will be required.

A11 between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row interchanges: resurfacing works

Work to resurface sections of the A11 between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row interchanges in both directions, starts Monday, January 28, lasting 10 week nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. For the first five nights, the A11 northbound will be closed between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row interchanges will be closed, before we switch to closing the A11 southbound between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row interchanges. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place directing traffic through Wymondham along the B1172 London Road/Harts Farm Road, between Tuttles Lane Interchange and Spooner Row Interchange.

A1 southbound, Biggleswade: landscaping works

Work to remove vegetation and planting on the A1 southbound near Biggleswade continues this week until Tuesday 22 January, working of 8am to 5pm. No traffic management is required.

A11 Red Lodge bypass and Fiveways roundabout, Mildenhall: technology improvement works

Work to improve vehicle message signs on the A11 between Red Lodge bypass and Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills, Mildenhall, started on Monday 7 January, with working hours of 10pm to 5am. Work involves various single lane closures alongside full closures of the A11, but only in one direction at a time. An overview of the full closures plus associated diversions is listed below.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 28 to Wednesday 30 (three nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Monday 28 January to Friday 1 February (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 Girton junction 31 westbound to westbound loop

Thursday 31 January to Friday 1 February (two nights)

A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Friday 1 (9pm) to Monday 4 (5am)

A1 northbound Brampton village exit and entry slips

A1 southbound Brampton village exit and entry slips

Brampton village will remain accessible via junction 22 of the A14

Brampton Road

Saturday 2 (6am) to Monday 4 (5am)

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

Lane closures

Monday 28 to Wednesday 30 (three nights)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

Monday 28 January to Friday 1 February (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 2 and 3 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Thursday 31 January to Friday 1 February (two nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

Saturday 2 6am to Monday 4 5am

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit: www.roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/, or stay updated by following us on twitter and facebook.

A47 westbound between Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts, Kings Lynn: ecological survey works

Work to undertake ecological surveys at the Great Ouse Bridge starts Thursday 31 January, lasting one night, between 8pm to 6am. A full closure of the A47 westbound between Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts will be in place during these works. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place directing traffic off the A47 at Hardwick roundabout via the A10 southbound, A1122 westbound, A1101 westbound and A47 northbound, before re-joining the A47 westbound at Pullover roundabout.

A120 Hare Green Roundabout Harwich Road Improvement

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.