M11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

M11 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 in various locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

M11 in both directions between junctions 6, Epping and junction 8, Bishops Stortford: thermal patching

Work to repair sections of the road surface on the M11 in both directions between junction 6, Epping and junctions 8, Bishops Stortford continues Monday 17 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

M11 northbound between junction 11, Westfield Interchange and junction 13 Coton Interchange: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works on M11 between junction 11, Westfield Interchange and junction 13 Coton Interchange, starts Tuesday 18 June for two nights, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. Works coming up this week will include:

Tuesday 18 June - Wednesday 19 June: junction 11 northbound will operate under a single lane closure.

Tuesday 18 June - Wednesday 19 June: Closure of M11 junction 12, Haggis Farm Interchange northbound entry slip.

A1 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A11 in various locations: gully clearance

Work to clean drainage gullies on M11 in various Locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12 between junction 27 Spring Lane Interchange, Colchester and Langham: carriageway, drainage and geotechnical survey works

Carriageway, drainage and geotechnical survey works on the A12 between junction 27 Spring Lane Interchange, continues this week Monday 10 June, weeknights only, with working hours of 10pm to 5am. Works coming up this week include:

Monday 17 June - Friday 21 June: Closure of the A12 junction 28, Spring Lane northbound entry slip.

Diversion: traffic will be diverted along the A12 to turn around at junction 28, Severalls Interchange.

A12 in various locations: gully clearance

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various Locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12 junction 29 Crown Interchange: drainage and geotechnical survey works

Drainage and geotechnical survey works on the A12 junction 29 Crown Interchange, start Monday 17 June lasting two nights, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. A full closure on the A12 northbound entry slip, at junction 29 Crown interchange, will be in place during these works.

A12 junction 13 Trueloves Interchange: carriageway surveys

Carriageway survey works on the A12 junction 13, Trueloves Interchange starts Monday 17 June, lasting 3 nights, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. Works coming up include:

Monday 17 June - Tuesday 18 June: Closure of A12 junction 13 southbound exit slip

Diversion: traffic will be diverted via A12 junction 12 exit slip, following the B1002 through Mountnessing onto Heybridge

Wednesday 19 June: Closure of A12 junction 13 southbound entry slip

Diversion: traffic will be diverted via Roman Road, B1002 through Heybridge and Mountnessing before re-joining the A12 at junction 12.

A14 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A14 in various Locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 eastbound between junctions 49 and 50, Stowmarket: bridge joint replacement

First weekend of works to replace existing joints within the A14 Hill House viaduct. This work will involve full hydro-demolition of the existing joints, before they can be replaced. Working hours will be from Friday 14 June, 8pm to Monday 17 June, 6am, working 24 hours a day. A full closure of the A14 eastbound will be in place for these works. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place, diverting traffic via A1120 and A1308 Gipping Way.

A14 westbound between junction 36, Nine Mile Hill and junction 37, Newmarket: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works on A14 central reservation and westbound between junction 36, Nine Mile Hill and junction 37, Newmarket will continue next week starting Monday 17 June, lasting 5 nights, within working hours of 8pm and 6am.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 17 to Tuesday 18 (two nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A14 westbound between Brampton Hut junction 21 and Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Monday 17 to Wednesday 19 (three nights)

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Histon junction 32

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Monday 17 to Friday 21 (five nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

You may also want to watch:

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

Wednesday 19 (one night)

A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 29 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 and re-join via the entry slip

Wednesday 19 to Thursday 20 (two nights)

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

Thursday 20 (one night)

A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

Friday 21 (one night)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

Friday 21 9pm to Monday 24 5am

A14 westbound Histon junction 32 exit slip

Saturday 22 12am to Monday 24 5am

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 29 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 and re-join via the entry slip

A14 Girton junction 31 westbound to westbound loop

Lane closures

Monday 17 to Tuesday 18 (two nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

Monday 17 to Wednesday 19 (three nights)

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

Monday 17 to Friday 21 (five nights)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

Wednesday 19 to Thursday 20 (two nights)

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lane 1 and 2 closed

Thursday 20 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

Friday 21 (one night)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

Saturday 22 12am to Monday 24 5am

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 3 and 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A47 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A47 in various locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. The A120 will be closed westbound between the junction with the A133 to Horsley Cross roundabout between 9pm and 5am. A signed diversion will be in place via the A133, B1033 and B1035. Please note there will be temporary traffic signals on the B1035.

Harwich Road will be closed from Rectory Road to the new roundabout between 9pm and 5am for 10 nights. A signed diversion route will be in place via the B1029, A133, B1033 and B1035.

A120 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A120 in various locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A120 in various Locations started Monday 10 June, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120 in both directions between Kings Lane, Braintree and Stock Street Farm, Coggeshall west: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works of the A120 in both directions between Kings Lane, Braintree and Stock Street Farm, Coggeshall west started Monday 10 June, lasting five weeks, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. To facilitate these works, we will be moving temporary traffic lights each night, with works occurring in between.

A421, Castle Mill viaduct: joint replacement

Work to replace the bridge joints at Castle Mill on the A421 started on Tuesday 28 May and will last for approximately four weeks. The following road closures will be in place this week:

24/7 full closure of the A421 Renhold westbound entry slip road.

Monday 17 to Wednesday 19 June (3 night closures)

There will be daytime contraflow on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a daytime lane two closure in both directions. Between Monday and Wednesday a full night closure of the A421 westbound between Black Cat and Cardington junction and eastbound between Cardington and Renhold junction from 9pm to 5:30am. When the westbound closure between Black Cat and Cardington is in place traffic will be diverted Via the A1 and A603. For the eastbound closure between Black Cat and Renhold traffic will be diverted via the A6, A507 and A1.

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June (2 night closures)

A full night closure of the A421 westbound between Black Cat and Cardington junction from 9pm to 6am, traffic will be diverted via the A1 and A603.