The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week has been issed by Highways England.

A11 between Red Lodge Bypass and Five Ways Roundabout, Barton Mills: technology improvement works.

Work to improve vehicle message signs on the A11 between Red Lodge Bypass and Five Ways Roundabout, Barton Mills started Monday 7 January, with working hours of 10pm to 5am. Works will involve various single lane closures alongside full closures of the A11, but only in one direction at a time. An overview of the full closures plus associated diversions is listed below.

January 21: Full closure of the A11 northbound between Red Lodge bypass and Newmarket Road, Barton Mills. The Newmarket Road A11 northbound entry slip will not be impacted.

January 22: Full closure of the A11 southbound between Five Ways Roundabout and Red Lodge bypass. Dversion Route - Northbound: From A14 junction 38, Waterhall/A11 split, continue east to A14 junction 42, and take the B1106 north towards Fornham All Saints, then A1101 north to re-join the A11 at Fiveways roundabout, Barton Mills. Southbound: From A11 Five Ways roundabout, take the A1101 south towards Bury St Edmunds, then B1106 south before joining the A14 westbound at junction 42. If you wish to drive back to Barton Mills or Red Lodge, you will need to turn around on the A14 at junction 37, Newmarket.

A12 and A120, Essex: safety barrier repairs.

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A12 junctions 28 to 27, Colchester: Motts Bridge refurbishment.

Work to refurbish the bridge continues this week. One lane of the junction 27 exit slip road will remain closed 24 hours a day.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements.

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 14 to Thursday 17 (four nights) A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden. Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1.

Monday 14 to Friday 18 (five nights) A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Fen Ditton junction 34. Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip.

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31.

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Friday 18 9pm to Monday 21 5am. A1 northbound Brampton village exit slip. A1 southbound Brampton village exit slip. Brampton village will remain accessible via junction 22 of the A14.

Brampton Road

Friday 18 (one night). A1 southbound Brampton Hut entry slip.

Saturday 19 7am to Sunday 18 7pm. Conington Road

Saturday 19 (one night) 11pm to 11am.

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28. Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 Girton junction 31 westbound to westbound loop

Sunday 20 (one night). A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28. Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 Girton junction 31 westbound to westbound loop

Lane closures

Monday 14 to Friday 18 (five nights)

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed.

Monday 14 to Thursday 17 (four nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut, lane 2 close

Saturday 19 (one night) 11pm to 11am

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 2 and 3 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Sunday 20 (one night)

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 2 and 3 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit http://roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/, or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.