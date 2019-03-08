M1 northbound junction 11a, Chalton Interchange: barrier repairs

Work to repair damaged central reservation fencing starts Wednesday 13 March, lasting three nights, with working hours of 10pm to 5am. Work will occur within an existing SMART motorways closure.

M11, Cambridgeshire and Essex: barrier and pothole repairs

Work to repair damaged safety barriers and potholes on the M11 in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, lane closures will be in place.

M11 southbound junction 8, Stansted to junction 7, Harlow: urgent resurfacing works

Work to resurface sections of the M11 southbound between junction 8, Stansted and junction 7, Harlow starts Monday 11 March, lasting three nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During these works, multiple lane closures will be in place.

M40 junction 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early June 2019, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends

On Saturday 16 March there will be a closure of the Northbound main carriageway from Junction 2 diverge point with exit slip to Junction 2 merge point with entry slip

Northbound traffic – Leave M40 at Junction 2 northbound exit slip and travel around Junction 2 roundabout to re-join the M40 using Junction 2 northbound entry slip.

On Sunday 17 March there will be a closure of the Southbound main carriageway from Junction 2 diverge point with exit slip to Junction 2 merge point with entry slip.

Southbound traffic – Leave M40 at Junction 2 southbound exit slip and travel around Junction 2 roundabout to re-join the M40 using Junction 2 southbound entry slip.

A1, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire: landscaping works

Various sites along the A1 that have recent landscaping and vegetation works will be revisited to enable planting and seeding works to take place. These works will occur in daytime hours and no road closures will be required.

A1(M) and M1, Bedfordshire: litter picking

Litter picking on the verges of the network will take place during the day in various location along the A1(M) and M1. This work will take place during daytime hours.

A11 southbound, Six Mile Bottom: barrier repairs

Work to repair damaged safety barriers on the A11 southbound between Six Mile Bottom and Wilbraham’s starts Tuesday 12 March, lasting four nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, a single lane closure will be in place.

A11, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire: road sweeping

Road sweeping works in various locations along the A11 will occur overnight this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12 and A120, Essex: safety barrier repairs

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A14 westbound junction 51, Beacon Hill services: thermal patching repairs

Work to repair potholes on the A14 westbound, between the junction 51 entry and exit slips starts Tuesday 12 March, lasting up to two nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, traffic will be directed to take the exit slip road, before re-joining at the entry slip at the same junction.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 11 (one night)

Dry Drayton Road, Oakington

Monday 11 to Thursday 14 (four nights)

A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 29 exit slip

Drivers wishing to exit the A14 at junction 29 will be diverted to exit at junction 28 and return on the eastbound carriageway

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Stow cum Quy junction 35

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Monday 11 to Friday 15 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Friday 15 (one night)

M11 junction 14 to A14 westbound Fenstanton junction 27

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A1307 outbound

Saturday 16 6am to Monday 18 5am

A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Saturday 16 7am to Sunday 17 5pm

Conington Road

Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 7am to 7pm

Oakington Road, Dry Drayton

Saturday 16 to Sunday 17 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Strategic traffic will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A14 westbound to westbound Girton junction 31 loop

Lane closures

Monday 11 to Thursday 14 (four nights)

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

M11 northbound junction 13 to A14 westbound junction 29, lane 1 and 2 closed

Monday 11 to Friday 15 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A1/A14 Brampton Hut Gyratory, lane 1 and 2 closed

Friday 15 (one night)

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

Saturday 16 6am to Monday 18 5am

A1 southbound Alconbury to Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

Saturday 16 to Sunday 17 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lanes 3 and 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit http://roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/, or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.