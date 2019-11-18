Some works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. For the most up to date information, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic.

A11 northbound Red Lodge to Mildenhall : Concrete surveys

Works to carry out concrete surveys continue until Wednesday 20 November between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue northbound along the A11, take the diversion via A14 up to junction 43 and A134 before re-joining the A11 at the A134 / A11 roundabout near Thetford.

A14 westbound junction 50 to 49: resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway started on Monday 28 October, between junction 50 and junction 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 westbound junction 38 to 37: Road markings and studs

Works to carry out road markings and studs will take place on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November between 9pm and 5am each night. A Clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue westbound, take the diversion via A14 junction 43, A134 towards Thetford, A11 towards Newmarket, A1304 and A1402 before re-joining the A14 westbound at junction 37.

A14 Orwell Bridge: Road markings and studs

Works to carry out road markings, studs, resurfacing and to replace expansion joints begins on Monday 18 November for approximately 6 nights between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue eastbound, take the diversion via A1214 and A12 before re-joining the A14 at junction 58. To continue westbound, please follow the above diversion in reverse.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures (Monday 18 to Friday 22) (five nights)

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11. Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Monday 18 to Tuesday 19 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29, along the local access road to re-join the A14 eastbound at junction 30

A14 westbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 30, along the local access road to re-join the A14 westbound at junction 29. Tuesday 19 to Wednesday 20 (two nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

Friday 22 9pm to Monday 25 5am

A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 29 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted to access the A14 eastbound at Dry Drayton junction 30

A14 westbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted west along A428 and north on A1198 to re-join A14 at junction 23. Local traffic will be diverted through the local access road

A14 westbound Milton junction 33 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted westbound to Histon junction 32 to return on the eastbound carriageway. Saturday 23 (one night) 9pm - 8am

A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428 , north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Lane closures. Monday 18 to Friday 22 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 1, 2 and 3 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed. Monday 18 to Thursday 21 (four nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 29 and junction 31, lane 1 closed. Monday 18 to Tuesday 19 (two nights)

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 30, lanes 3 and 2 closed. Friday 22 (one night)

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 30, lanes 3 and 2 closed. Friday 22 9pm to Monday 25 5am

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 30, lanes 3 and 2 closed

A120 Horsley Cross to Ramsey: Surfacing

Works to carry out carriageway surfacing will take place on Monday 18 November and Tuesday 19 November between 8pm and 6am each night. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue along the A120 eastbound take the diversion via B1035 and B1352 before re-joining the A120 at Ramsey. To continue along the A120 westbound take the diversion via B1352, B1414, B1033 and A133 before re-joining the A120 at Hare Green.

A120 Horsley Cross to Hare Green: High friction surfacing

Works to carry out high friction surfacing will take place on the A120 carriageway on Thursday 21 November and Friday 22 November between 8pm and 6am each night. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue along the A120 eastbound take the A1232, A133, B1033 and B1035 to re-join the A120 at the Horsley Cross roundabout

To continue along the A120 westbound take the diversion via B1035, B1033, A133 and A1232 before re-joining the A120 at the Crown Interchange.