A12 Junction 29 to 30: Surfacing

Works to carry out surfacing takes place on the A12 northbound carriageway on Tuesday 26 November and Wednesday 27 November between 9pm and 5am each night. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follow: To continue along the A12 northbound take the A12 junction 29 northbound exit slip, A120, A1232, St Andrew's Avenue, A137, A14 and continue north at the A12 / A14 junction 55.

A14 westbound junction 50 to 49: resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway started on Monday 28 October, between junction 50 and junction 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 westbound junction 38 to 37: Road markings and studs

Works to carry out road markings and studs will take place on Saturday 30 and Sunday 1 December between 9pm and 5am each night. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue westbound, take the diversion via A14 junction 43, A134 towards Thetford, A11 towards Newmarket, A1304 and A1402 before re-joining the A14 westbound at junction 37.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 25 to Friday 29 (five nights)

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Monday 25 (one night)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29, along the local access road to re-join the A14 eastbound at junction 30

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Stow cum Quy J35

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Tuesday 26 (one night)

A14 westbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west along A428 and north on A1198 to re-join A14 at junction 23.

Wednesday 27 (one night)

A14 westbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Fenstanton junction 27

Vehicles will be diverted west along A428 and north on A1198 to re-join A14 at junction 23.

Thursday 28 to Friday 29 (two nights)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Stow cum Quy J35

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

Thursday 28 to Saturday 30 (three nights)

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Friday 29 November 9pm to Monday 1 December 5am

A14 westbound Milton junction 33 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted eastbound to junction 35 to return on the westbound carriageway

Saturday 30 (one night)

A1307 Huntingdon Road outbound and A14 westbound entry slip

Saturday 30 (one night) 9pm - 8am

A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428 , north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Lane closures

Monday 25 to Friday 29 (five nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed

Monday 25 (one night)

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lanes 1 and 2 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A10 southbound at Milton junction 33, lanes 1 and 2 closed

Tuesday 26 (one night)

M11 northbound to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30, lanes 3 and 2 closed

Wednesday 27 to Friday 29 (three nights)

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Thursday 28 to Friday 29 (two nights)

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lanes 1 and 2 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

Thursday 28 to Saturday 30 (three nights)

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A47 Eye Green to Thorney: Surfacing

Works to carry out surfacing takes place on Wednesday 27 November between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue along the A47 eastbound take the A16, B1443 and B1040 before re-joining the A47 at Thorney. To continue westbound, please follow the above diversion in reverse.

A47 Elm / Emneth: Traffic signal replacement, guard rails, road studs and markings

Works to replace traffic signals, pedestrian guard rails, road studs and markings continues until mid December along the A47 between South Brink roundabout and A1101 / A47 roundabout. Works will be taking place between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue along the A47 eastbound take the diversion via B198, Weasenham Lane and A1101 before re-joining the A47 at the A1101 / A47 roundabout. To continue westbound follow the above diversion in reverse.

A temporary pedestrian crossing will be provided and narrow lanes will be in place during the day.

A120 Horsley Cross to Hare Green: High friction surfacing

Works to carry out high friction surfacing will take place on the A120 carriageway on Thursday 28 November and Friday 29 November between 8pm and 6am each night. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue along the A120 eastbound take the A1232, A133, B1033 and B1035 to re-join the A120 at the Horsley Cross roundabout

To continue along the A120 westbound take the diversion via B1035, B1033, A133 and A1232 before re-joining the A120 at the Crown Interchange.

A120 Ardleigh to Elmstead: Concrete surveys

Works to carry out concrete surveys on the A120 continues between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only.. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows: To continue westbound, take the diversion via Harwich Road/Bromley Road, A133 and A1232 and re-join the A120 at the A120 / A12 Interchange. To continue eastbound, follow the above diversion in reverse.