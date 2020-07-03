Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) also asked passengers to stagger their journeys and reminded them that a face covering was mandatory.

The service provider said it was working in partnership with businesses as they reopened following the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown but advised passengers to support social distancing by avoiding travel where possible, especially during the busiest times.

GTR chief operating officer Steve White said: “From July 6 we will have more peak services and longer trains on our busiest routes so please check before you travel and remember you must wear a face covering and you should always wash or sanitise your hands before, and after, every journey.

“We are working with business organisations, and other stakeholders, to respond to the easing of lockdown measures but capacity remains limited by social distancing so, where possible, customers should avoid the busiest times of the day which are now between 6am and 7am.

“Online journey planners are a great way to check in advance if your train is normally busy.”

Travellers have been asked to check www.nationalrail.co.uk as an adjusted timetable with more peak trains is being introduced on Monday and busiest trains are now being highlighted in online journey planners.

GTR said passengers should try to avoid the busiest times of the day between 6am and 7am, stagger their journeys, wear a mandatory face covering, book tickets online or use contactless payments, keep their distance where possible, carry hand sanitiser and wash their hands before and after travelling.

GTR has also introduced one-way and queuing systems at the busiest stations, 19,000 floor signs across the network and 25,000 train signs, posters, adverts and announcements reminding people to socially distance, together with 1,000 touch-free hand sanitiser points at stations.

It said it had also developed a staff app to monitor passenger volumes and movements to identify “hot spots” across the network, using data from trains, ticket sales, ticket gates, and from staff seeing where social distancing may not be being observed. The information is then used to highlight the busiest trains in journey planners and modify services where possible.

GTR has also brought in an enhanced cleaning regime focused on touch points with all 2,700 train carriages are sanitised every night is treating all its trains with a powerful new viruscide which sticks to surfaces, killing viruses for up to 30 days. It is also being used to treat stations, offices and other staff locations such as depots.