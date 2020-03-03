A car was involved in a collision with a bus on the guided bus way at the weekend between St Ives Park and Ride and The Fen.

The car was removed on Sunday morning by Stagecoach, after closing the guided busway.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: "I can confirm that there was an incident on the Guided Busway in which a car partially went on to the track.

"We have reviewed CCTV footage and it is clear that our driver, who was not at fault, reacted immediately but was unable to avoid the collision.

"There were no injuries and the incident has been reported to the relevant authorities."

According to Gov.uk the car was untaxed as of March 1 and uninsured from March 5.

It was reported to the police and a spokesman for Cambridge Police said: "We were made aware of a white Volkswagen Passat on the guided busway in St Ives at just after 9am yesterday (1 March).

"The recovery of the vehicle was arranged by Stagecoach."