M11 junctions 13 to 11: drainage

Works to clear drainage along the M11 southbound continues until Thursday 19 December between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A closure of the M11 southbound exit slip will be required and a clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows. To exit the M11 take the diversion via M11 southbound to junction 10, then head northbound and exit at the junction 11.

M40 junctions 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include road repairs, sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works started early December and will continue until the end of February, over subsequent nights from 10pm, with planned re-opening times from 5am on weeknights and from 6am on weekends.

On Monday, December 16 there will be the following slip road closure:

M40 northbound, junction 1a exit slip road closure

M40 northbound, junction 1a M25 northbound link road closure

M40 southbound, junction 1a M25 northbound link road closure

A clearly signed diversion will be in place during these works.

A5 Hockliffe: surfacing, markings and sign replacement

Works to replace road signs, surfacing and markings on the A5 from Monday 16 December to Wednesday 18 December between 8pm and 6am each night, under a road closure. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue northbound, take the diversion via Watling Street, A505 and A4146 before re-joining the A5 at Kelly's Kitchen roundabout.

To continue southbound, follow the previous diversion in reverse.

A closure of the A5/Leighton Road junction will also be in place on Thursday 19 December between 8pm and 6am and no diversion will be required.

A14 westbound junctions 50 to 49: resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway started in October, between junctions 50 and 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 16 to Thursday 19 December (four nights):

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Princes Street link to St Mary's Street, Huntingdon

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Stow cum Quy J35

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Monday 16 to Wednesday 18 December (three nights):

B1043 Rusts Lane to Alconbury roundabout

Monday, December 16:

A141 Brampton Hut to A14 westbound New Ellington junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

A14 westbound Brampton Interchange junction 22 to New Ellington junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 25 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 25 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A1307/local road westbound entry slip

Tuesday 17 to Wednesday 18 December (two nights):

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and New Ellington junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to re-join the A14 at Brampton Interchange junction 22

A14 westbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Bar Hill junction 25

Vehicles on the M11 will be diverted west onto A1303 to continue onto A428 westbound, A1198 southbound and either join the A14 at junction 23 for through traffic or continue north to join A1307 for local traffic

The local road between Dry Drayton and Bar Hill will remain open.

Wednesday 18 December:

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Thursday 19 December:

A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 25 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 25 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Lane closures

Monday 16 to Thursday 19 December (four nights):

A1M southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes one, two and three closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane two closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane one closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes two and three closed

Monday 16 to Tuesday 17 December (two nights):

A14 eastbound between junction 25 and junction 31, lanes one and two closed

Monday 16 December:

A141 westbound between Brampton and Brampton Hut, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 23 and junction 22, lanes two and three closed

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 25, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 24, lanes one and two closed

Tuesday 17 to Wednesday 18 December (two nights):

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 30, lanes two and three closed

Thursday 19 December:

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 25, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 24, lanes one and two closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A14 junctions 47 to 49: concrete surveys

Works to carry out concrete surveys on the A14 westbound between junctions 49 and 47 continues until Thursday 19 December between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue westbound, take the diversion via A14 junction 51 at Needham Market, A140, A143, A134 and re-join the A14 westbound at junction 43 at Bury St Edmunds.

A120 Pellens Corner: safety improvements

Works continue install signs and bollards on the A120 Little Bentley roundabout and will take place until late afternoon on Thursday 19 December, 24 hours a day. There will be alternate lane one and lane two closures on the approaches, exits and on the Little Bentley roundabout itself and no diversion will be required.

A120 Hare Green to Horsley Cross: safety improvements

Works to install high friction surfacing along the A120 eastbound will take place between 8pm and 6am on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 December. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue along the A120 eastbound, take the diversion via A133, B1033 and B1035 before re-joining the A120 at the Horsley Cross roundabout.