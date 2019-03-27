Loves Farm Community Association (LFCA) secured an agreement with Cambridge County Council’s (CCC) highways department to implement parking controls for the whole of Loves Farm.

There have been complaints from residents of Loves Farm that the area was being used by commuters travelling to London for work to park, instead of paying to park at St Neots Railway Station.

The new parking scheme will see a mixture of double yellow lines on bends and “dangerous” areas, single yellow lines with a 1-2 hour ‘no-parking’ restriction in the middle of the day, and some areas of ‘no restriction’.

A county council report said: “In Station Square, a mixture of two-hour-and 20 minutes limited waiting from Monday to Friday between 8am-6pm, is proposed to prevent all day parking and encourage a regular turnover of parking to assist nearby businesses and allow for short-duration parking for drop-off and pick-up purpose.”

The £16,000 funding comprises £8,000 from Gallagher Estates and £8,000 from CCC via the local highway improvement scheme.

The decision to approve the parking restriction order was made at a place and economy meeting held at CCC on March 4.

At the same meeting, officers decided that the proposed scheme should be implemented, but lengths of ‘no waiting’ in the northern part of Hogsden Leys should not be implemented at this time due to objections.

The report said: “A significant number of objections were received to the proposals, most notably, but not exclusively, from residents in Hogsden Leys.

“This was considered in detail and it was decided that the proposed ‘no waiting’ time in the northern section would not be implemented at this time.

“If parking difficulties develop on that section of Hogsden Leys, the council could implement the additional restriction without consultation within two years of the publication process.”

A public consultation exercise, including a public exhibition, inviting residents’ views was undertaken in June last year. As a result of that the parking scheme was refined.