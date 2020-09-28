Roadworks on the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon road will take place for five nights starting Monday, September 28.

Highways England will close some lanes, carriageways and local roads on the A1 and A14, at times usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place for closures and the roadworks are as follows:

Swavesey junction overbridge southbound, including A14 westbound junction 24 entry slip and A14 westbound junction 24b exit slip.

Vehicles on the A14 wishing to access Boxworth and the Services will be diverted to continue on the A14 to Bar Hill junction 25 and return westbound to exit at junction 24a.

Vehicles from the A1307 or Swavesey wishing to access the A14 westbound can travel east on the A1307 or A14 to Bar Hill and return westbound

Hinchingbrooke Park Road access from B1514 Brampton Road Vehicles will be diverted onto Huntingdon Ring Road and return westbound on B1514 Brampton Road to use Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop Friday 2 October (one night)

Princes Street, Huntingdon For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home or check out Twitter and Facebook.