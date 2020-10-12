Here are roadworks on the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon taking place this week.

Highways England are carrying out some finishing works and need to close some lanes and carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

This week, the planned closures are:

Full closures Monday October 12 to Wednesday October 14 for three nights.

A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 25 entry slip Vehicles will be diverted west on the A14 or A1307 to Swavesey junction 24 to access the A14 eastbound Thursday 15 to Friday 16 for two nights.

A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 25 entry slip Vehicles will be diverted west on the A1307 to Swavesey junction 24 to access the A14 westbound Friday 16 for one night.

A14 westbound Brampton Interchange junction 22 to A1 northbound free flow link Vehicles will be diverted to continue on the A14 to Thrapston junction 13, north on A605 to join the A1(M)

A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 25 exit slip Vehicles will be diverted to continue on the A14 to Swavesey junction 24b and then travel back east on the A14 for access to Bar Hill junction 25.

For more information about this scheme, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/,