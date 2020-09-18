The Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce has joined forces with Stagecoach to support its new business champions programme.

The Chamber says it wants to “strongly convey a message that facilitates individual and collective growth and forge cohesive working partnerships and engagement within local areas”.

Stagecoach has offered three months’ of advertising on one of its buses to promote that key message in support of the Business Champion programme and has announced the arrival of a branded Stagecoach bus.

John Bridge, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “We were delighted to accept the offer of three months advertising from Stagecoach to promote Local Business Champions.

“The initiative is all about local businesses working together to promote and drive our economy forward, and the support from Stagecoach has been amazing in helping to get our message to businesses and individuals across the county.”

Michelle Hargreaves, managing director for Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce Championing Business initiative.

Helping promote business growth and partnerships at a local level is essential.

“Championing business fits with our work to connect communities and support the local economy. It’s great to be working alongside the Chamber and business community and supporting this vital programme.”

The Chamber describes a local business champion as an individual or company representative who wants to be part of a community that drives activities for the benefit of the whole community.

They also have a part to play in the success of our local economy, and have the desire to work collectively to promote, and drive, the economy forward. It says local business champion are people who bring experience and knowledge about their sector and location to the community.

They also provide input into the needs and interests of their business to identify the right type of local growth initiatives. You can support the Championing Business programme by becoming part of the community of Local Business Champions by signing up for free through the website at: www.cambridgeshirechamber.co.uk/community-of-local-business-champions.