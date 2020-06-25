Highways England has launched a new consultation for the Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet scheme. Highways England has launched a new consultation for the Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet scheme.

Plans include the construction of a new three-tier junction at the existing Black Cat roundabout; a new dual carriageway; new bridges crossing the East Coast Main Line and the River Great Ouse and new junctions on Cambridge Road and at Caxton Gibbet.

Highways England aims to submit a planning application later in the year.

In a letter sent out to households in the area, Highways England said: “The statutory consultation on the scheme closed on July 28, 2019. As part of the scheme’s continuing development, we are now undertaking a supplementary consultation on proposed changes we have made to the scheme, including the introduction of borrow pits.

You may also want to watch:

“In addition, we are taking into account the feedback we received during the 2019 consultation and the scheme has been further developed as a result of more detailed discussions with statutory bodies, local authorities and landowners on how best to build the scheme with the least impact to the local community and environment.”

This new consultation will run between June 24 and July 28. Highways England has also said in line with the Government’s Covid-19 requirements, it does not feel it is appropriate to hold physical events so it will be conducting a virtual consultation online.

Those taking part will be able to access a virtual consultation room where all the information will be available to view. There will also be an opportunity to take part in “live chat sessions” and speak to members of the team.

A consultation booklet with details of the proposed changes is available at: highwaysengland.co.uk/a428 or email: info@a428.co.uk.

The consultation will close on July 28. More information is available at: highwaysengland.co.uk/a428.