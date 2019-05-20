At about 9.40am on the A1 southbound at Southoe a blue Vauxhall Tigra was travelling between Brampton and Buckden when it was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes. The driver of the Vauxhall continued for a short distance before being involved a collision with a black Volvo. The owner of the Vauxhall sustained a fractured neck and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or those who may have dash cam footage are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 124 of 19 May. Alternatively you can report online by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.