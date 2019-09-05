Councillor Adela Costello is encouraging residents to join a consultation event for the local transport plan, as she fears that the number 30 bus service could be axed.

Currently, Ramsey has two bus services, one that takes passengers to Huntingdon and another that travels to Peterborough.

The number 30 service from Ramsey to Huntingdon had been in danger of being cut, with temporary funding for the route due to run out in March.

In a meeting held on February 7, however, the county council's economy and environment committee, with the backing of the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer, agreed to fund the number 30 for another year.

In September 2017 community groups in Ramsey clubbed together to start a petition in an effort to secure more funding for the bus and keep what they called a 'vital service' running.

However, Cllr Costello said that she is still worried that the funding for the service will not be further extended.

Cllr Costello said: "When this route was threatened with closure in 2018, more than a 1,000 residents signed a petition asking to keep it open. The route was given a stay of execution until March 2019, and then a further extension until March 2020 was given pending a full review and report by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

"Given the importance of saving local bus routes, Ramsey Million Partnership commissioned independent transport consultants, the Campaign for Better Transport, to conduct a review of local public transport. The study showed that Ramsey's public transport is very poor compared to other parts of the county and to other places of a similar size.

"The Greater Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is undertaking a full review of bus service across the county. This report has been sent to other local parish councils and will be sent to the mayor of combined authority to ensure Ramsey's situation is included in the review."

The consultation event will be held on September 12 at the Ramsey Library, from 11.30am-2pm.

