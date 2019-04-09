The road is closed between its junctions with the B1043 and the B1428, with delays of “at least 15 minutes” covering several miles.

The closure has been put in place to allow Highways England to carry out repairs following an “infrastructure damage incident”.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “[We have] resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

“For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey times and you may potentially have to re-route your journey.”

DIVERSIONS:

At the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout, take the third exit on to the A1198 northbound. Continue on the A1198 past Papworth Everard. At junction 24, Godmanchester A14/A1198 interchange, take the first exit onto A14 westbound. Continue on A14 past junction 23 Spitalls Interchange and junction 22 Brampton to junction 21 A1/A14 Brampton Hut roundabout. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A1 south. Continue on the A1 past the villages of Little Paxton and Bucken to the A1/A428 Eaton Socon roundabout