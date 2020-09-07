This is usually overnight, between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. Diversion routes will be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 7 (one night)

• Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Tuesday 8 (one night)

• A1(M) southbound junction 14 to Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted via A1307 spur to Spittals, and west on A141 to rejoin the A1 southbound at Brampton Hut, or to travel west on A14

Thursday 10 (one night)

• A14 westbound to westbound link Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted to continue on A428 westbound then north on A1198

to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester junction 23

Friday 11 (one night)

• A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 25 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted west on A1307 to Swavesey and join A14 eastbound

at junction 24

Saturday 12 (one night) 9pm – 8am

• Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring

road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse

junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the

closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme.

Check out Facebook and Twitter also for updates.