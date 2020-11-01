Closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 2 to Wednesday 4 (three nights)

• Princes Street, Huntingdon

Monday 2 to Tuesday 3 (two nights)

• A14 westbound Swavesey junction 24 to New Ellington junction 21. Vehicles will be diverted onto the A1307 westbound, south on A1198 at Godmanchester, west on A428 and north on the A1 to Brampton Hut roundabout where they can re-join the A14 at junction 21

Wednesday 4 (one night).

• A1 southbound between Brampton Interchange junction 22 and Brampton village exit slip. Vehicles will be diverted via A14 eastbound to Godmanchester junction 23, south on A1198 and west on A428 to re-join the A1 at Wyboston.

• A1307 westbound between Buckingway roundabout and Swavesey north roundabout. Vehicles will be diverted east on A1307 to Bar Hill junction 25 and onto the A14 westbound to exit at Swavesey junction 24b.

Saturday 7 (one night)

• A1 northbound between Buckden roundabout and A1(M) junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted onto A428 eastbound at Wyboston, north on A1198, join the A14 westbound at Godmanchester junction 23, exit at Ellington junction 20, turn right over the bridge to join the A14 eastbound. Exit to

Brampton Hut, A141 to Spittals and then A1307 spur to re-join the A1M at junction 14.

Sunday 8 (one night)

• A1(M) southbound between junction 14 and Brampton Hut roundabout. Vehicles will be diverted onto A1307 spur to Spittals roundabout and then west on A141 to re-join the A1 or to join the A14 at Brampton Hut roundabout.

For more information about this scheme, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-

cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home.