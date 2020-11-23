carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads.

These will usually be between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. Diversion routes will be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 23 to Thursday 26 (four nights)

• B1514 Brampton Road between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

Monday 23 to Tuesday 24 (two nights)

• A1307 eastbound between Pathfinder Link, Huntingdon and St Ives. Vehicles will be diverted to continue on Huntingdon ring road to Ermine Street B1044 and onto the A141. From here travel west to Brampton Hut, south on A1 to join the A14 at Brampton Interchange junction 22 and exit at junction 23 for Godmanchester or continue to Swavesey junction 24 for access to the A1307.

Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 (three nights)

• A1307 eastbound between Godmanchester and St Ives. Vehicles will be diverted south on A1198, east on A428 to join the A14.

Continue to Histon junction 32 and return on A14 westbound for access to A1307 at Swavesey junction 24

Wednesday 25 (one night)

• A14 westbound Swavesey junction 24 to Brampton Interchange junction 22. Vehicles will be diverted onto A1307 to Godmanchester, A1198 southbound, A428 westbound and A1 northbound to re-join the A14 at Brampton Hut

Friday 27 (one night)

• B1514 Brampton Road between Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

• Hinchingbrooke Park Road between the loop and B1514 Brampton Road. Vehicles will be diverted via Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop onto B1514 Brampton Road. Access to Huntingdon will be via A141 to Spittals and onto Ermine Street B1044.

Saturday 28 (one night) 9pm – 8am

• B1514 Brampton Road between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

Sunday 29 (one night)

• A14 eastbound between Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23 and Swavesey junction 24. Vehicles will be diverted south on A1198 and east on A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton junction 31. Local traffic will travel north on A1198 to join the A1307.

• A14 westbound between Swavesey junction 24b and Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23. Vehicles will be diverted onto A1307 to Godmanchester and south on A1198 to re-join the A14 at junction 23.

