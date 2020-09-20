Roadworks will be carried out over nine weeks, from Thursday, September 24 to Friday November 20, on the A1, between Wyboston and Buckden.

This will be between the hours of 8pm to 6am on weeknights, subject to weather conditions.

Due to the extensive amount of work on this project, Highways England has split the works into four phases.

Diversion routes Phase 1: A1 Wyboston Interchange, northbound exit slip road from September 24 to Tuesday September 29 for four nights.

Northbound traffic wanting to leave the A1 at Wyboston will continue to the Hail Bridge junction and return southbound to the A1/A428 Wyboston Interchange.

Phase 2: A1 / A428 Wyboston Interchange, northbound and southbound entry slip roads from Wednesday September 30 to Monday October 5 for 4 nights.

Traffic wanting to join the A1 northbound and southbound at the Wyboston Interchange will be diverted along the A428 eastbound onto the Barford Road to re-join the A1 at Tempsford to continue their journey.

Phase 3: A1 Wyboston Interchange, southbound exit slip road on Tuesday, October 6 for one night.

Southbound traffic wanting to leave the A1 at the Wyboston Interchange will continue to the Black Cat Roundabout and will return on the A1 northbound to the A1/A428 Wyboston interchange.

Phase 4: A1 Buckden Roundabout, southbound to A1/B645 St Neots interchange from Monday October 12 to Friday, November 20 for seven weeks.

Traffic will be diverted northbound on the A1 to join the A14 eastbound at junction 22 via Brampton Hut and the A1 southbound. At junction 23, traffic will then join the A1198 southbound, then the A428 westbound to re-join the A1 southbound at Wyboston Interchange.

Residents who require access directly from the A1 southbound carriageway will be escorted through the works.

There are also roadworks that will be carried out on the A14 between Cambridge to Huntingdon.

Highways England are currently carrying out finishing works for which they need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are: Monday, September 21 to Saturday, September 26 for six nights at Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop.

Swavesey junction overbridge southbound, between A14 eastbound junction 24 entry slip and A14 westbound junction 24b exit slip.

Vehicles on the A14 wishing to access Boxworth and the Services will be diverted to continue on the A14 to Bar Hill junction 25 and return westbound to exit at junction 24a.

Vehicles from the A1307 or Swavesey wishing to access the A14 westbound can travel east on the A1307 or A14 to Bar Hill and return westbound Wednesday September 23 to Saturday September 26 for four nights.

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 24b exit slip.

Vehicles will be signposted to exit the A14 at junction 24a for Boxworth and the Services Saturday 26 (one night) 9pm – 8am

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way.

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514.

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home