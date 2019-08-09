£50,000 worth of work is set to be start on Monday to fix “unusable” St Neots road.

The former mayor of St Neots Councillor Barry Chapman has said that the work is "much needed" and says it is an "eyesore" to the town.

Cllr Chapman said: "This road has been in the national media many times for how bad it is, it was once described as in "worse condition than a track in Africa". It's taken a long time, but we have managed to secure funding and work is going to start on Monday."

The road is set to be levelled out, and changed into a gravel surface road. It is due to start on Monday and could take up to 20 days.

The work will be funded by donations, including help from housing developer Urban & Civic.