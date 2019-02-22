The service, conducted by chaplain, Roger Cresswell, was organised by staff in the hospital’s critical care unit. Caroline Walker, chief executive of the trust that manages Hinchingbrooke, read a poem, as did other members of staff and hospital volunteers. There were also prayers and hymns. Relatives of patients who died on the unit, were able to light candles and hang messages from an ornamental tree in the hospital’s chapel.

Clare Davies, deputy sister of the unit, said: “We have had lots of positive feedback from people to say that the service, while sad for them, also offers a great deal of comfort. It is also an opportunity for families to meet up with staff again. We would like to thank all the staff and volunteers who helped out on the day and made cakes and also the Tesco community team for providing refreshments and Frosts garden centre for donating flowers for our visitors.”