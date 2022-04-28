Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Do you want to be part of our Queen's Jubilee souvenir supplement?

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:36 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 12:27 PM April 29, 2022
The Queen will celebrate 75 years on the throne in June and we want to know what you will be doing.

The Queen will celebrate 75 years on the throne in June and we want to know what you will be doing. - Credit: GOV

The Hunts Post will join the nation in celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

We want to mark this momentous and historic occasion by recording events in Huntingdonshire in 2022 as well as looking back at how local people celebrated the news in 1952, and then the coronation in May, 1953.

Our Hunts Post Queen's Platinum Jubilee souvenir supplement will provide a fascinating historical record of events in 1952/53, with wonderful old black and white images and first-hand accounts from people who were there at the time and remember the street parties and the fun.

We will also do what the local paper does best, and our reporters and photographers will be out in our towns and villages over the Bank Holiday weekend in June to capture the celebrations.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will take place in June.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will take place in June. - Credit: GOV

This high-quality supplement will provide a lasting tribute to Her Majesty and reflect the pride of Huntingdonshire as we mark the Queen's 70 glorious years on the throne. 

Contacts: Advertising: nigel.ashman@archant.co.uk or alex.valentine@archant.co.uk and Editorial: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
St Neots News
Huntingdon News
Ramsey News

Don't Miss

Terry Turner, 36, of Ambury Road in Huntingdon, sent 25 explicit pictures to a 14-year-old boy over WhatsApp

Peterborough Crown Court

Huntingdon man, 36, sent explicit pictures to 14-year-old boy

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of "several dog bites" at Needingworth

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Five suspected stolen caravans seized at Needingworth encampment

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A row of fire engines on a road.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Brampton: 13 fire crews attended thatched roof blaze

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Thieves stole a woman's purse inside Tesco, Sapley.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Purse stolen from woman in Tesco supermarket in Sapley

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon