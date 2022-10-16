The daily process of getting enough food to eat has occupied the human race for thousands of years. Only since the industrial revolution of the later 1700s have we been producing enough food and material goods to create the wealth to ensure everyone can have enough to eat.

Even then that has been dependent on a person’s ability to buy enough food. The Victorians were incredible inventors and organisers and recognised the need to ensure the workforce was fed and well enough to work in the fields and factories that powered the industrial revolution.

In an increasingly complex world they also understood that if they wanted to improve society everyone needed an education so that they could read and write. In 1870 introduced the first Education Act which established schools for all children aged five to 10 years old.

At this time, neither the existing church schools nor the new local board schools provided school meals and most children went home for lunch, while others brought a packed lunch.

The Victorian period also saw the peak of the British Empire with the British navy ruling the seas and British rule extending across the globe, and strangely, it was the need to maintain the British Empire which led to the introduction of schools meals.

Throughout the Victorian period wars were fought to ensure the continued success of the Empire and in 1899 a war broke out between the Dutch farmers (Boers) who controlled part of southern Africa and the British who controlled other parts. The war was essentially over access to the newly discovered gold and diamond mines in Southern Africa.

Additional soldiers were needed to fight in the war and it was when potential recruits had to undergo a medical inspection that it was discovered that one third of the young men were medically unfit to serve in the army.

This caused great concern in government circles and when the Liberal party came to power in 1906 they passed an Act allowing school boards to use money from the rates to provide free school meals for primary school children. Then, in 1907 the School Medical Examinations Act, ensured children’s health was regularly monitored.

These inspections continued until 1974, and some of you reading this article may recall being weighed and measured at school in the 1960s. However many schools boards chose not to provide free school meals and locally Huntingdonshire children continued to return home for a lunch which might be a meat stew or a meat pudding in a basin. Children who lived too far from the school to go home could bring sandwiches and have a drink from the school water tap.

It was from 1944 that schools had to provide a hot lunch and 1/3rd of a pint of milk for all pupils and many local pupils remember the meals provided in St Neots in the 1950s and 1960s.

At the County Primary school, which once stood in Wesleyan School Road (now Priory Road), battered fish with baked beans and mash potatoes was served on a Friday and in the summer salad was served with half a scotch egg.

The St Neots County Primary School in 1964. - Credit: ST NEOTS MUSEUM

A regular pudding was semolina served with a dollop of red jam in the middle. Once Longsands Secondary school opened in 1960 many pupils remember the long lunch tables for eight children and the puddings such as jam or Bakewell tart and rice pudding, with thick yellow custard served in silver aluminium jugs.

The free one pint of milk for school children ended in 1971 and school lunches have changed dramatically since then, with more choice, packed lunches or children visiting the local chip shop. No doubt more changes will be introduced in the future.