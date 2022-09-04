A scout group in St Neots is compiling a history project to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.

The 1st Eaton Socon Scout Group (1ESSG) was founded by Doug and Ena Baldock in 1962 and it has played a vital role in the life of generations of youngsters in the St Neots area.

In the last 60 years, hundreds of local children have spent thousands of hours happily making go-karts, building dens, experiencing wild camping, hiking and playing an active role in the community through fund-raising activities such as summer fetes and ‘bob-a-job’ weeks.

As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, 1ESSG is aiming to document all of this rich history and in doing so create the most comprehensive online archive in the region.

The group hopes to collect the memories of everyone involved over the last six decades; scouts, parents, helpers and local residents using a dedication email address which has been set up by the group.

“This project isn’t just about documenting our history for posterity,” explained Reuben Milne, chair of the executive committee for 1ESSG.

“We hope this is also an opportunity to capture the recent history of Eaton Socon too. We are particularly interested in the memories of those who remember the group back in the sixties, seventies and eighties as these will be fascinating to compare to the experiences our Beavers, Cubs and Scout troops have today.”

Wild camping with the scouts at Hail Weston. - Credit: RUEBEN MILNE

Anyone with any memories of the group is welcome to email 60yrs@1steatonsoconscouts.org.uk, along with any pictures they may have.

The group will also be launching the archive on its new website at: www.1steatonsoconscouts.org.uk later this year.

“I vividly remember the annual District Scouts Soap Box Derby that continued to take place through into the early 1990s. Held in places such as Godmanchester and Sawtry, Andy Harris built a great Soap Box for 1st Eaton Socon and our team came home with the trophy several years running, says Geoff Brim who has provided a photo of his Jonathan, driving with his other son, Jeremy, pushing him, in the outside lane.

"It was great fun," he said.

If you have any old photos or items that would be suitable for our Looking Back feature, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.







