Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

This week's adult book review is Heatwave by VictorJestin

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM August 13, 2022
Heatwave by Victor Jestin is our adult book review this week. 

Heatwave by Victor Jestin is our adult book review this week. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

'Oscar is dead because I watched him die and did nothing' is the opening line of a beautifully crafted 100-page novella called Heatwave.

Leonard is an outsider, a 17-year-old uncomfortable in his own skin and forced to spend the summer camping with his family. On the final night of the holiday he can't sleep and decides to go for a walk. As he wanders, he sees Oscar, one of the cooler kids, hanging from a swing. Frozen into inaction he watches as Oscar struggles and dies.

Told over the space of a weekend when the temperatures reach record levels,  this is a very intense and sometimes challenging read. Leonard is traumatised by what he has seen and did but also more by what he didn't do. He isn't always an easy character to like or sympathise with as he is so troubled, but the author skilfully keeps you hooked as Leonard works his way through to redemption.

Does contain some descriptions that some readers may find upsetting.

Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

A14 between Huntingdon and Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man, 37, named as A14 death crash victim

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk.

Skygazing

Biggest 'shooting star' meteor shower to peak this week

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A14 death crash victim Hasan Riza Haidary of Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Family pay tribute to 'hard worker' father killed in A14 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
General view of Aldi supermarket logo in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon