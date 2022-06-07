Gallery

Rory Gibson, one of the actors in the live re-enactment, shows off his battle glare and weaponry. - Credit: Hunts Post

Ramsey Rural Museum invited residents to join them over the Jubilee weekend and look back in time at some of the key moments in history.

More than 200 visitors attended the museum's Hereward's Rising event on June 4, which featured vivid re-enactments of the battle between the Normans and the Saxons.

A Norman and a Saxon fight during the re-enactment at the Ramsey Rural Museum. - Credit: Hunts Post

Gemma Parker, the Dark Bardess, introduced each act of the battle with a song on her Anglo Saxon Lyre. - Credit: Hunts Post

There were displays of weaponry, birds of prey, a recreation of the Bayeux Tapestry, food and music throughout the day, which retold some of the impactful events that have led to the Queen sitting on the throne today.

Trustee at the museum, Steve Watson, said: "Lots was going on for the Jubilee, so this was just something a little bit different.

Visitors to the Ramsey Rural Museum also got the chance to see some birds of prey. - Credit: Hunts Post

"It was a good day all in all, and the kids absolutely loved it.

"The battles were very good and realistic, they weren't messing around, that's for sure."

There was also a competition between the knights to see who came out on top, and visitors could enjoy the spectacle with the museum's special Jubilee offer of a Cream tea for £4 all across the weekend.

A Norman and a Saxon fight during the re-enactment at the Ramsey Rural Museum. - Credit: Hunts Post

Actors in traditional clothing during the Hereward's Rising Event. - Credit: Hunts Post



