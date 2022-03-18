Portrait of St Neots mayor is unveiled at museum
- Credit: PETER HAGGER
A portrait of St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, has been unveiled at the town's museum.
The work, which will be hung at the museum in New Street, was painted by local artist Michael Murphy.
Cllr Ferguson said he felt "completely humbled" and was proud to be part of the town's history.
"The museum does such a wonderful job of telling the town's history and I am very humbled that the painting will be on permanent display here."
Artist Mr Murphy said the piece took him just one month to paint.
He said he felt inspired to do the painting as Cllr Ferguson did so much for the town.
"I am very proud to show the work in this wonderful exhibition space."
Most Read
- 1 Line of gas-guzzling Lamborghinis park up at A1 electric vehicle chargers
- 2 St Ives teenager arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
- 3 Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire
- 4 Drug driver's car overturns in ditch on A1307 near Godmanchester
- 5 Huntingdon man admits one punch killing
- 6 A1096 St Ives viaduct closed this weekend due to repair work
- 7 15 arrests and three county lines closed after Cambs drugs busts
- 8 Hospital cleaner jailed after stealing from dead patients
- 9 Jail after samurai sword attack on unsuspecting crowd
- 10 Political leaders unite to fight congestion charge plans
He said Cllr Fergsuon "had one of those face that says a lot" and it was fairly easy to paint him. He said his favourite aspect of the work was painting the mayoral chain.