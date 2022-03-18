Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Portrait of St Neots mayor is unveiled at museum

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:26 PM March 18, 2022
Cllr Ferguson with artist Michael Murphy and the painting at St Neots Museum.

Cllr Ferguson with artist Michael Murphy and the painting at St Neots Museum. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

A portrait of St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, has been unveiled at the town's museum.

The work, which will be hung at the museum in New Street, was painted by local artist Michael Murphy. 

Cllr Ferguson said he felt "completely humbled" and was proud to be part of the town's history.

"The museum does such a wonderful job of telling the town's history and I am very humbled that the painting will be on permanent display here."

The painting of Cllr Ferguson will be on permanent display at St Neots Museum.

The painting of Cllr Ferguson will be on permanent display at St Neots Museum. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Artist Mr Murphy said the piece took him just one month to paint.

He said he felt inspired to do the painting as Cllr Ferguson did so much for the town. 

"I am very proud to show the work in this wonderful exhibition space."

He said Cllr Fergsuon "had one of those face that says a lot" and it was fairly easy to paint him. He said his favourite aspect of the work was painting the mayoral chain.

