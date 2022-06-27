Marcial Echenique and Sir Richard Dearlove, the ex-head of MI6, unveiling the obelisk at Farm Hall in Godmanchester - Credit: Hunts Post

An obelisk has been unveiled on Farm Hall in Godmanchester to recognise vital work carried out by the agents that passed through and ran Farm Hall during WWII.

The owner of Farm Hall, architect Marcial Echenique, hosted the event and designed the obelisk himself, which he had built at his own expense.

The private ceremony took place on June 25, and Roger Leviers, the author of Godmanchester at War, explained in a speech the historical pertinence of Farm Hall, honouring the agents and those who helped hold German nuclear scientists captive there.

The former head of MI6, Sir Richard Dearlove, was also in attendance, and he performed the ceremonial unveiling in front of more than 100 guests.

The erected Obelisk in the parkland of Farm Hall, Godmanchester, honouring the agents who worked at the Hall in WWII. - Credit: Hunts Post

Roger said: “It went very well, it was just a lovely early summer English event. Everybody enjoyed it, and I think a lot of people were very surprised to hear what had happened there prior to the scientists."

During WWII, Farm Hall was used to detain German Nuclear Scientists, and agents bugged the Hall so they could transcribe every conversation and find out how close the Germans were to the Nuclear bomb.

Roger added: "What happened at Farm Hall was of national importance. It’s not just a little local thing, it’s quite a significant event, and it’s put us on a WWII military map.”

"The Obelisk recognises the service given by Sqd Ldr Cautley Nasmyth Shaw and Squadron Leader Bruce Bonsey, who ran the agent operation, taking agents from London and then organising the drops from RAF Tempsford as well as the Women's Auxillary Air Force and other staff who kept it running.

"The wide variety of foreign agents that passed through its doors included French, Belgium, Dutch, Norwegian, Czech and even German agents."

More than 100 guests attended the private unveiling at Farm Hall in Godmanchester. - Credit: Hunts Post

Local councillors and neighbours of Marcial were all in attendance to witness the unveiling and enjoy the ceremony.

The tall obelisk can be seen from Silver Street and is currently on private grounds, not currently open to the public.

If you wish to learn more about the events at Farm Hall during WWII, Godmanchester at War is available to buy by contacting rogerleivers@yahoo.co.uk.

