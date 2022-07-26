New murals unveiled in Huntingdon help to celebrate local history and "brighten the place up"
- Credit: Hunts Post
A "fantastic" mural museum littered with colours and history has been unveiled in Huntingdon to celebrate the heritage and culture of the area.
Huntingdon BID organised the project and secured funding from Huntingdonshire District Council's (HDC) Welcome Back Fund to make it all possible.
The new murals can be found on Literary Walk, near the Commemoration Hall, and Newtons Court, an area off the high street.
Paul Sweeney, Manager of Huntingdon BID, said: "We’ve always wanted to brighten this place up, and the idea was to turn this into a mural museum. The town's heritage will leave with us unless we pass it on to the youth."
The two murals, designed and created by Cambridgeshire-based Street Arts Hire, celebrate the local area, featuring images and quotes from prominent local figures from history like Samuel Pepys, T.S. Eliot, William Cowper and Henry of Huntingdon.
The concept and design came from a partnership between Huntingdon BID, Street Arts Hire and The Cromwell Museum.
HDC supported the project with funding from the Welcome Back Fund, which funds the Council's district-wide Think Local campaign, with the aim of revitalising the town centre and drawing visitors and residents into the town.
Executive Leader of HDC, Cllr Sarah Conboy, said: "These murals are a celebration of Huntingdon and the wider district, demonstrating the rich history, heritage and culture we have on offer.
"We are delighted to work with our partners to create such a vibrant new focal point for the town and hope that the murals inspire visitors, both new and old, to discover more about the town's fascinating story."
Paul added: "BID Huntingdon First is absolutely delighted to be working with Huntingdonshire District Council as part of the Welcome Back Fund.
"The Mural Museum will see the start of a large number of enhancements that are planned for the town centre.
"We hope that our amazing community and businesses will embrace these new murals and can see the town start to come to life once again. It's been brilliant to work with a number of town partners on this project, highlighting our collective interests in the town."
Huntingdon Town Council commented: "Following on from the Cromwell Museum's display of artworks across the Town, the Mural Museum is another excellent example of how our town can be enhanced with art for residents and visitors.
"Hopefully, the seven authors to be depicted will be an encouragement to all to research and find out more about each individual and their works."