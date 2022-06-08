Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
MP Shailesh Vara visits renovated and revamped Ferrar House

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:55 PM June 8, 2022
MP Shailesh Vara with Trustees and Advisory Council in front of Ferrar House, in Huntingdon.

MP Shailesh Vara with Trustees and Advisory Council in front of Ferrar House. - Credit: Shailesh Vara

MP Shailesh Vara has paid a visit to Ferrar House and St John’s Church in Little Gidding, open again to the public following recent renovation works.

Mr Vara, a member of Ferrar House’s Advisory Council, saw first-hand all the improvements to the House and the church, set in their beautiful rural surroundings.

The renovations were carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic when the house was closed.

Mr Vara said: “I was very pleased to see the Very Revd Dr Philip Buckler and his colleagues again, as well as Ferrar House and St John’s Church. I was particularly pleased to see inside the church, a place where visitors can enjoy its peace and beauty as well as its history.

"Ferrar House is a special place for those seeking reflection and tranquillity, where people have the opportunity to enjoy a quiet retreat.”

Ferrar House has been a place of pilgrimage since 1625, established as a 'Household of Faith', providing a place of peace for people of all faiths.

Previous prominent visitors include poets George Herbert and T.S. Eliot, and in 1642 King Charles I sought refuge at the House.

