MP Shailesh Vara with Trustees and Advisory Council in front of Ferrar House. - Credit: Shailesh Vara

MP Shailesh Vara has paid a visit to Ferrar House and St John’s Church in Little Gidding, open again to the public following recent renovation works.

Mr Vara, a member of Ferrar House’s Advisory Council, saw first-hand all the improvements to the House and the church, set in their beautiful rural surroundings.

The renovations were carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic when the house was closed.

Mr Vara said: “I was very pleased to see the Very Revd Dr Philip Buckler and his colleagues again, as well as Ferrar House and St John’s Church. I was particularly pleased to see inside the church, a place where visitors can enjoy its peace and beauty as well as its history.

"Ferrar House is a special place for those seeking reflection and tranquillity, where people have the opportunity to enjoy a quiet retreat.”

Ferrar House has been a place of pilgrimage since 1625, established as a 'Household of Faith', providing a place of peace for people of all faiths.

Previous prominent visitors include poets George Herbert and T.S. Eliot, and in 1642 King Charles I sought refuge at the House.