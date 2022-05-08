Mark Egerton's book The Haunted History of Huntingdonshire explores the sightings of ghosts in the district. - Credit: MARK EGERTON

Huntingdon Town Hall is a very impressive building. It was built in 1745 and its splendid structure contains two court rooms, an assemble room, council chamber and mayor's parlour.

While investigating the building, I spoke to someone who told me there was a ghost, which had been named Betty. While the person I spoke to had not seen the ghost, she had witnessed things going missing and moving.

In 2010, an investigation carried out by the Cambridge Ghost Research group, captured a photograph of a 'pink orb' in the mayor's parlour. Three people in the party also reported seeing a black shape, which on one occasion passed through a brick wall. Temperature changes and footsteps were also recorded.

Former caretaker Malcolm Lawrie told me he had witnessed an apparition. Malcolm recalled that one night in 2013, he saw glanced up at the building and saw a female figure peering down at him from the Assembly Room window.

He said he was startled as he knew he had checked and locked the whole building only a short while earlier. Malcolm said he only saw her head and shoulders and described her as having white or fair curly hair. He said he had also experienced lights turning themselves on and locked doors opening.

I joined the Cambridgeshire Supernatural Investigators on May 2, 2015 for a vigil. I would like to tell you that something happened but the truth is I experienced nothing.

I definitely witnessed some paranormal activity in the mayor's parlour and feel sure a team under a controlled investigation could find something. It is a building that justifies further investigation.

There are two courtrooms in the building and the archives show that many people over the years were tried and sentenced here before being taken off to Mill Common where they were hanged. It is difficult to imagine the trauma and emotions these men must have felt when the judge delivered his sentence.

Those hanged include: Jonathan Fox, horse theft, in 1800; James Lawrence, horse theft, in 1801; Richard Papworth, sheep theft, in 1807; Robert Smith, rape, in 1814; Thomas Savage, arson, in 1824 and Joshua Slade, murder, in 1827.

Local legend also says that the famous Warboys Witches were sentenced to death in 1593 on the same site, not in the building.







