Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Meet the blind society team who have served Huntingdonshire for 100 years

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:45 AM September 5, 2022
Volunteers outside Huntingdonshire Society for the Blind on St Mary's Street in Huntingdon

Volunteers outside Huntingdonshire Society for the Blind on St Mary's Street in Huntingdon - Credit: Hunts Post

The Huntingdonshire Society for the Blind, based in Huntingdon, is celebrating its 100th year of fervently serving residents of all ages who have experienced sight loss.

Set up in 1922 to help soldiers returning from war with sight-loss injuries, the charity today tirelessly supports its 529 members and continues to act as a "lifeline" for the community.

Executive manager for the charity, Tom Rawlings, said: “It's Incredible. I’ve only been in post for 12 months, but within those 12 months, just to see the generosity of the members and the dedication of the volunteers it's just overwhelming.

"And what an achievement for a small local charity to continue to provide that service for the community for such a long period of time.” 

Members of the society at the centenary celebration afternoon in Commemoration Hall

Members of the society at the centenary celebration afternoon in Commemoration Hall - Credit: Tom Rawlings

The charity and its six part-time workers offer a wide range of vital services to members tailored to each individual, their carer and their family.

From home visits by an outreach team who assesses needs and provides support to technology support, fundraising events, and monthly social meetings, the charity ensures that no one is left to go through sight loss alone.

The independent charity sells donated goods and items from its shop which is open to members and non-members

The independent charity sells donated goods and items from its shop which is open to members and non-members - Credit: Hunts Post

"The work is paramount," Tom added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Village to lose former pub as business is no longer 'viable'
  2. 2 Find out what roads in Cambridgeshire are closed today
  3. 3 Father assaulted baby son while mother failed to keep him safe
  1. 4 Upskirting teacher kept nearly 53,000 indecent images of children
  2. 5 Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered
  3. 6 Alconbury Weald celebrates its heritage with an Open Day
  4. 7 What are my rights if I disagree with my child's school uniform policy?
  5. 8 Large scale Covid vaccination centres in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough open this autumn
  6. 9 Check out our Hunts Post Reader Photos for this week
  7. 10 Looking Back: Eaton Socon Scout Group is compiling a history project

It provides them that lifeline and gives them a chance to continue to live the life that they want to live as independently as possible, and that’s our vision; to allow people to live as independent a life as possible.”

The group's aims have remained consistent since 1922 with a headline from the Hunts Post at the time saying, "Help wanted, not pity", sharing the beginning of an industrious and solicitous 100 years.

The charity is hosting various centenary events throughout the year for its members and volunteers to celebrate the achievement and held a special afternoon tea event on August 25.

The Harkness Rose Company launched a special centenary rose to commemorate the 100 years of the blind society

The Harkness Rose Company launched a special centenary rose to commemorate the 100 years of the blind society, available to buy. - Credit: Harkness Rose Compnay

More than 85 people attended the event, which Tom said also helped act as a way of helping those suffering from anxiety and loneliness induced by the pandemic to socialise and have fun.

The charity is hosting a public fundraising concert on October 15 featuring the RAF Wyton Voluntary band, also part of the centenary celebration.

The charity will continue to attend community events to help raise awareness of the society, letting people know who they are and ensure there will be another prosperous 100 years to come.


Health
Charity News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Rishi Sunak poses for pictures during the members-only event in Huntingdon

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak visits Huntingdon in battle for Number 10

Alexander Gilham

person
Clyde King, Little Paxton, completed a breath in custody which returned a reading nearly double the legal limit

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Drink driver who crashed in St Neots town centre is banned for 18 months

Alexander Gilham

person
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The fly-tip made up of cardboard boxes and packaging discovered on Fen Road in Milton

South Cambridgeshire District Council | Updated

Woman fined more than £550 after village fly-tipping

Alexander Gilham

person