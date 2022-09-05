Volunteers outside Huntingdonshire Society for the Blind on St Mary's Street in Huntingdon - Credit: Hunts Post

The Huntingdonshire Society for the Blind, based in Huntingdon, is celebrating its 100th year of fervently serving residents of all ages who have experienced sight loss.

Set up in 1922 to help soldiers returning from war with sight-loss injuries, the charity today tirelessly supports its 529 members and continues to act as a "lifeline" for the community.

Executive manager for the charity, Tom Rawlings, said: “It's Incredible. I’ve only been in post for 12 months, but within those 12 months, just to see the generosity of the members and the dedication of the volunteers it's just overwhelming.

"And what an achievement for a small local charity to continue to provide that service for the community for such a long period of time.”

Members of the society at the centenary celebration afternoon in Commemoration Hall - Credit: Tom Rawlings

The charity and its six part-time workers offer a wide range of vital services to members tailored to each individual, their carer and their family.

From home visits by an outreach team who assesses needs and provides support to technology support, fundraising events, and monthly social meetings, the charity ensures that no one is left to go through sight loss alone.

The independent charity sells donated goods and items from its shop which is open to members and non-members - Credit: Hunts Post

"The work is paramount," Tom added.

It provides them that lifeline and gives them a chance to continue to live the life that they want to live as independently as possible, and that’s our vision; to allow people to live as independent a life as possible.”

The group's aims have remained consistent since 1922 with a headline from the Hunts Post at the time saying, "Help wanted, not pity", sharing the beginning of an industrious and solicitous 100 years.

The charity is hosting various centenary events throughout the year for its members and volunteers to celebrate the achievement and held a special afternoon tea event on August 25.

The Harkness Rose Company launched a special centenary rose to commemorate the 100 years of the blind society, available to buy. - Credit: Harkness Rose Compnay

More than 85 people attended the event, which Tom said also helped act as a way of helping those suffering from anxiety and loneliness induced by the pandemic to socialise and have fun.

The charity is hosting a public fundraising concert on October 15 featuring the RAF Wyton Voluntary band, also part of the centenary celebration.

The charity will continue to attend community events to help raise awareness of the society, letting people know who they are and ensure there will be another prosperous 100 years to come.



