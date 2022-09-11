September 2022 marks two hundred years since the Day Column was erected on St Neots Market Square.

The idea of improving the town with street lights grew out of the need to upgrade the town generally in the years directly after the upheaval of the Napoleonic Wars (1799 – 1815). The leading citizens of St Neots applied for an Act of Parliament to allow them to establish a new town council who would take over from the churchwardens who had been running the town since Tudor times.

The St Neots Paving and Lighting Act was passed in 1819 and gave the group of men the power to collect local taxes (the rates) so that they could improve the town. Improvements were to include repairing the roads, paving the footpaths, keeping the streets clean, digging new sewers and drains, appointing watchmen to keep the street safe at night and erecting new street lamps.

By September 1819, 19 oil street lights had been put up and John Cook was appointed to light the lamps at sundown during the winter months only. Then in 1822, John Day offered the commissioners a cast iron column with four arms ready to receive lamps to be erected in the centre of the Market Hill (the Square).

The offer was gratefully accepted and the plaque on the column records that it was ‘the gift of John Day Esquire’ and ‘was erected by the inhabitants on September 21, 1822’. Possibly the earliest image of the light, which was quickly christened the ‘obelisk’, is the engraving of the market square published in 1824.

However, during its 200 years on the square, the obelisk has been regularly refurbished and altered and it has also moved around the square! By the 1860s, the four oil lamps had disappeared and one gas light had appeared on top of the pillar. Then, by the later 1800s four lanterns had returned and by the time of the First World War, the lights were held on ornate branching arms and a flag pole has been added.

During this period the column and its arms were painted white while the base was black and white. Then by the 1950s, the flag pole had gone and several further lights, now powered by electricity, appeared where the flagpole was once attached.

In the 1970s, the obelisk had a major make-over and sturdy arms appeared above the column, but with no lights! It was in the early 2000s that one of the arms was broken from the column and it then spent many months beneath scaffolding while plans to restore it were discussed. Finally in September 2014 the column was restored, mounted on a new larger plinth and positioned where we see it today.