A Huntingdon housebuilder has supported a local history society in unveiling a new war memorial monument.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at Alconbury Weald, has shown its support for the history of the local area by donating £500 to the Great Paxton History Society.

The donation will help the village of Great Paxton to honour the Second World War Lancaster crew, which crashed near Great Paxton in 1944.

Graham James, member of the Great Paxton History Society, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Redrow South Midlands for this generous donation. The granite memorial will serve as a visual and lasting reminder to honour the lives lost in 1944 in our village, and to commemorate the sacrifices made by all during the Second World War.

Redrow has launched a number of initiatives, including an annual community fund, where groups can apply for money, as well as making charity donations.