Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Housebuilder supports village war memorial

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM June 17, 2022
Redrow's Shelly Thomas with Graham Jones and Chris Hall at the Great Paxton War Memorial.

Redrow sales consultant Shelly Thomas, Graham Jones and Chris Hall at the Great Paxton War Memorial. - Credit: REDROW HOMES

A Huntingdon housebuilder has supported a local history society in unveiling a new war memorial monument. 

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at Alconbury Weald, has shown its support for the history of the local area by donating £500 to the Great Paxton History Society.

The donation will help the village of Great Paxton to honour the Second World War Lancaster crew, which crashed near Great Paxton in 1944.

Graham James, member of the Great Paxton History Society, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Redrow South Midlands for this generous donation. The granite memorial will serve as a visual and lasting reminder to honour the lives lost in 1944 in our village, and to commemorate the sacrifices made by all during the Second World War.

Redrow has launched a number of initiatives, including an annual community fund, where groups can apply for money, as well as making charity donations.

St Neots News

Don't Miss

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a dead cat was found inside this black Berghaus rucksack

RSPCA

'Distressing' find as dead cat in weighted bag pulled from River Great Ouse

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A knife, multiple black bags and plastic evidence bags on a police car bonnet.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Driver with 'knife and drugs' stopped in St Neots

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Museum curator Stuart Orme and antiques expert Eric Knowles who visited the Cromwell Museum for Bargain Hunt.

Bargain Hunt fans will see Huntingdon location on Friday's programme

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The Tour of Cambridgeshire passing through Benwick in June 2015

Cycling

Full list of road closures for UCI Gran Fondo Tour of Cambridgeshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon