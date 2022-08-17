Columnist

There were a good number of stalls at the Huntingdon carnival event at Riverside Park. - Credit: BILL HENSLEY

When you read this, the Huntingdon Carnival and Live in The Park will be over. It was predicted to be a hot weekend and we hope that everyone joined in with the community spirit.

Thanks to those local bands and artists who took part in the HCR104fm Live in The Park on Sunday, some of which was broadcast on air during the afternoon.

Sadly the carnival’s dog show was cancelled on the Saturday - it was just too hot for our furry friends. Well done to all the people who took part; the stall holders, refreshment vendors, fun fair people and valiant organisers who make these events successful.

As part of our community commitment, we promote many of the events that are taking place around Huntingdonshire. We are currently giving announcements about the St Neots Dragon Boat Race on August 20 and the charity car boot sale in aid of the Godmanchester Food Bank at Judith’s Fields, in London Road, which is also on the 20th.

There is also the Ramsey 1940s weekend at Camp Wood Lane on the weekend of 2021, the monthly comedy night at the St Ives Corn Exchange, and two music events - Music on The Waits, St Ives and Summer Bands in the Park at Regatta Park, St Neots.

You can check out our website on www.hcrfm.co.uk and of course, listen out for all these details on air.



Our afternoon show HCRpm has been retired after a seven-year run, and our new show, Afternoon Gold started last week. The show features music from the sixties, seventies and eighties, only with more focus on the music.

Presenters are Vernon Hazard, Dave Shepherd, Mike Wing and Sue Rodwell Smith. Huntsford, our weekly radio soap will still feature on the Tuesday and Thursday editions of the show.

As a community radio station, we are completely reliant on unpaid volunteers and we are truly grateful for their input.

Sometimes, if a volunteer presenter has to take time away for domestic reasons, it’s not always possible to draft in a cover presenter. We work hard to ensure all daytime shows are covered and hope that on those rare occasions there might not be, you will ‘stick with us'.

Interested in joining us? Go to our website and click on 'Join Us' for more information.

