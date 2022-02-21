Volunteers taking part in Groundwork’s latest Green Team project spent four weeks building, installing and planting pots and planters for the Wintringham area of St Neots.

The initiative is part of a programme to help local jobseekers learn new skills, gain qualifications and improve their employment prospects while helping to bring nature closer to people and communities.

The Green Team participants, supported by Encore Estates and Whiting Landscape, gained experience in practical horticulture, landscaping, timber construction and planting. This was supplemented by employability training from Groundwork, which included support with CVs and interview skills.

Three volunteers completed the course. Two have been offered a three-week trial with Whiting Landscape that could lead to permanent roles and the other has been successful in securing a new job, helped by the employability skills training and confidence built during the project.

Rachel Arnold, Communities and Partnerships for Urban&Civic, said: “Creating jobs for local people is a priority for Urban&Civic for all our developments, and projects like Green Team are a great way to upskill and recruit people living in the area, to both our contractors and partners, and other local businesses.

“It’s been great to see how Wintringham’s Green Team participants have developed during the project and we’re delighted that all those who completed the course are on track for full time employment. They’ve done a fantastic job and we wish them every success for the future. We're also really pleased Encore and Whiting Landscape supported the project and Whiting has potentially found some great people to join its team.”

Working with Groundworks, contractors and development partners onsite, Urban&Civic is now planning the next Green Team project for Wintringham and its other Cambridgeshire sites at Alconbury Weald and Waterbeach. To find out more about the Green Teams and how to apply, visit groundwork.org.uk/projects/green-team/.

Groundwork is also a key partner in the EDGE jobs and skills brokerage, which is based in Huntingdon town centre and works with local training providers, careers advice services and the Jobcentre. The EDGE team is available 10am-4pm on Wednesdays to provide free help with a range of careers advice and support with CVs and job applications. Visit www.sharperskills.co.uk for more information.



